A clip of Jane Goodall absolutely nailing Donald Trump’s chimp-like behaviour has gone viral following her death.

This week, the world-famous primatologist passed away from natural causes at the age of 91 while on a speaking tour of the US.

In the wake of her passing, many on social media shared footage from 2022 of an appearance Goodall made on MSNBC.

During an interview with Ari Melber, she was shown a compilation of clips of Trump, before being asked what she made of the behaviour he was exhibiting in the footage.

Goodall replied: “I see the same sort of behavior as a male chimpanzee will show when he is competing for dominance with another.

“They’re upright, they swagger, they project themselves as more large and aggressive than they may actually be, in order to intimidate their rivals.”

One clip shared on X has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Jane Goodall on Donald Trump: “I see the same sort of behavior as a male chimpanzee will show when he’s competing for dominance with another.” pic.twitter.com/x5iziQZtPO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 1, 2025

This wasn’t the first time Goodall had noted similarities between Trump and her beloved chimps. In 2016, she made similar comments about the Republican, telling the Atlantic that his performances “remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals.”

“In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks,” she said.