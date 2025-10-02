Police have said the Manchester synagogue attack has been declared a terror incident.

On Thursday, a major incident was declared by emergency services following a car and stabbing attack at Heaton Park Synagogue at 09:31.

Two people have died following the incident, whilst a man suspected to be the attacker has also died after he was shot by officers.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Counter-terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed the attack had been declared as a terror incident.

Commissioner Taylor said police believe they know the attacker’s identity “but for safety reasons at the scene we’re unable to confirm at this stage”.

Police also said they had made two further arrests and that three people are in a serious condition.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester shortly after news of the attack broke, Andy Burnham have details on the incident.

The Greater Manchester mayor said: “What I have been told is police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

“Firearms officers were deployed at 9.34am as police continued to receive further reports from members of the public that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

“Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am.”

The incident in Manchester comes on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, when large numbers of Jewish people attend synagogues and fast.

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack. He has flown back early from the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen, and chair an emergency COBRA committee in London this afternoon.

The government has announced there will be extra police deployed at synagogues across the UK following the attack.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the Met Police would be “stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London” as well.