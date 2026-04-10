Britain’s long-standing love affair with a bargain has evolved into something far more sophisticated. Once the domain of consumer champions like Martin Lewis, the art of saving money has gone mainstream – and if new research is anything to go by, we’re all getting pretty good at it.

According to new data commissioned by Samsung to celebrate the launch of the Galaxy A57 5G, Britain is now officially a nation of value-seekers. A striking 43 per cent of people say they expect more bang for their buck than they did just a few years ago, while nearly four in ten (38 per cent) actively hunt for ways to save on everyday spending.

This isn’t just belt-tightening. It’s something more deliberate – a cultural shift towards what might be called “smart spending”.

The rise of the everyday expert

The days of blindly splashing cash are fading fast. In their place is a more calculated, research-driven approach to spending, where consumers weigh up cost, quality and longevity before parting with their money.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of Brits now check reviews before making a purchase, while over half (56 per cent) regularly use comparison tools. Meanwhile, nearly one in five (19 per cent) turn to “finfluencers” and online deal communities for tips once reserved for personal finance columns and TV shows.

In other words, the financial playbook once championed by experts has been democratised. The savvy habits have trickled down – and stuck.

Perhaps most tellingly, a quarter of adults say they feel more in control of their finances than ever before.

Spending smarter, not less

This shift isn’t about going without. It’s about being intentional.

Six in ten (61 per cent) say they now make fewer, more considered purchases in the hope those items will last longer. And nearly a quarter (24 per cent) prioritise quality over quantity – a sign that value is no longer synonymous with “cheap”.

The same mindset is playing out in everyday life. Brits are batch cooking, walking short distances instead of driving, and opting for low-cost social plans like dinners at home or trips to the park. Even gifting habits are changing, with 46 per cent favouring thoughtful presents over expensive ones.

Of course, old habits die hard. Over a quarter still admit to the occasional takeaway coffee splurge – proof that even the savviest among us have our limits.

Big-ticket scrutiny

Where this new mindset really bites is in big purchases.

Technology now tops the list of categories where Brits demand the strongest balance of quality and value, with 96 per cent saying it’s important to get good value when buying gadgets. Nearly half (49 per cent) research extensively before committing.

It’s no longer enough for products to simply work – they need to last, perform and justify their price tag over time.

Long battery life, durability and smooth performance are among the top features consumers associate with value in smartphones, suggesting buyers are thinking beyond the upfront cost and focusing on the long game.

A generational shift

Younger consumers are leading the charge. Gen Z, in particular, are the most likely to seek value in every purchase, having grown up with price comparison tools, resale platforms and a constant stream of online advice.

For them, savvy spending isn’t a skill learned later in life – it’s second nature.

Redefining value in 2026

What emerges from all this is a picture of a country that hasn’t just tightened its purse strings, but fundamentally redefined what “value” means.

It’s no longer about grabbing the cheapest option. It’s about making informed choices, balancing cost with quality, and ensuring purchases stand the test of time.

In short, Britain hasn’t just become better at saving money – it’s become smarter at spending it.

And while Martin Lewis might still hold the crown as the nation’s best-known money-saving guru, he’s now got millions of competitors quietly perfecting the craft in their daily lives.