Melania Trump has denied ties to the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in a surprise statement she made on live TV last night.

The First Lady said she decided to speak out, because links drawn between her and Epstein “need to stop” and “are completely false”.

Melania also called for congressional hearings for survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking.

The Mirror reports that Donald Trump, the US president, was unaware that his wife was going to appear on camera and deliver her statement.

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Speaking in what is a rare press conference for the First Lady, Melania said that ‘smears’ “need to end today”.

She added: “They are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success.”

She insisted she had “never been friends with Epstein”.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes. pic.twitter.com/H6D1Z98xkA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2026

Melania continued: “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

“I am not Epstein’s victim, Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump, I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in my book Melania.

“The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.

“Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circling on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe, these images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a name witness in any of Epstein’s crimes.”

Speaking about Epstein, she added: “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity, I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane and never visited his private island.

“I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors or other repulsive behaviour. The false smears about me from mean spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name, to gain financially and climb politically, must stop…”

However, some have wondered whether the speech may be an attempt to distract from the Iran war.

Of course, many reckoned the war was itself was seen as an attempt to distract from the Epstein files…

the concept of starting a war to distract from the epstein mess and then bringing back epstein to distract from the war mess https://t.co/4MXDGcL79X — matt (@mattxiv) April 9, 2026