Keir Starmer is set to hold a major press conference later today following important meetings with allies today on how to bring about and maintain peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will join other world leaders in Paris as part of what is being dubbed the “coalition of the willing”, essentially the nations looking to help secure peace in the ongoing conflict.

Starmer will brief around 30 world leaders on peace talk progress after 200 military planners met at Northwood in Hertfordshire last week.

It comes after a partial ceasefire was achieved in the Black Sea thanks to talks facilitated by the US and Saudi Arabia.

He is expected to appeal for unions between nations and help support Ukraine to star in the fight.

The Mirror reported that he is set to tell them: “Unlike President Zelenskyy, Putin has shown he’s not a serious player in these peace talks.

“Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good faith participation from all sides – all while continuing to inflict devastating attacks on the Ukrainian people.

“His promises are hollow. The US is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks, President Zelenskyy has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine’s future. Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball.”

The agenda could also include questions on the Chancellor’s Spring Statement with the DWP’s official assessment showed on Wednesday controversial benefit cuts could plunge 250,000 people of which 50,000 kids, into poverty.

Meanwhile the PM could be questioned on Donal Trump’s decision to implement a 25% tariff on car imports from April 2.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the UK government is in “intense negotiations at the moment with our US counterparts” over tariffs.

