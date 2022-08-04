An LBC caller thinks Love Island 2022 winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti should join the Tory leadership race.

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a kiss as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.

The couple posed for pictures with fans as they left Stansted Airport hand in hand after flying in from Majorca on Wednesday.

Shouts of his “Liar” catchphrase – which was born out of an argument with Ekin-Su – could be heard coming from the crowd of friends and family as they joked with each other.

Caller

On LBC caller, Chris Bracken, pointed out that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak would just be caretaker prime ministers until the next general election, adding that the couple are “the only people who have actually faced a public vote in the last ten weeks”.

When asked if he could do an impression of the show’s ‘Italian stallion’, he then said the line from show ‘you are a liar, actress’.

Luz Truss isn’t a fan of the show.

Liz Truss says that, having watched 10 minutes of Love Island with her teenage daughter, she was 'completely horrified' and turned it off. pic.twitter.com/ugOS9MInLN — LBC (@LBC) July 28, 2022

Watch

This caller believes Ekin-Su and Davide should be included in the LBC Conservative leader coin-toss as they're 'the only people who have actually faced a public vote in the last ten weeks'.



Is he right?@eddiemair pic.twitter.com/OcbIqYmvqa — LBC (@LBC) August 3, 2022

Love Island complaints

TV boss Kevin Lygo has said the broadcaster will “sit down and review” Love Island when the series ends.

The dating show has been the subject of more than 5,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom in the past two weeks.

Many have related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants.

But Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, stressed they were “very happy with the way it has gone so far”.

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked about the volume of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.

Five million

“To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

Ofcom is assessing the complaints against its broadcasting rules, but is yet to decide whether to investigate.

In May 2019, ITV released a new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They updated those processes for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

The current series of Love Island has been a ratings success, securing its biggest launch episode since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

Related: Watch: Woman’s response about next Tory leader might speak for you?