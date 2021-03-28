Brian Moore wielded the world’s smallest violin after reading reports of Brexit-voting Brits who had been left in tears after being forced to leave Spain – owing to Brexit.
The former rugby union star shared reports in Global 24/7 News that as many as 500 ex-pats are expected to leave Spain in the coming weeks unless they wish to become Spanish residents.
Otherwise they will be deemed illegal immigrants.
World's smallest violin playing here pic.twitter.com/ZzQKYzGwPp— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 27, 2021
According to reports Brits who don’t want to be Spanish will have to return to the UK for 180 days, as their 90-day legal stay will end on March 31, exactly 90 days after British official left the EU.
Speaking to Global 24/7 News at Malaga airport a tearful man named Shaun Cromber admitted to voting for Brexit but didn’t believe that it would result in him not being able to live on the continent.
He said: “Yes I voted out, but I didn’t realise it would come to this, my application has been rejected and we are on our way home – the wife is in tears, she’s distraught if I’m honest and I’m not too happy at the prospect of returning back to the UK.”
He added that he feels Spain will regret throwing the British out, but few people will have sympathy for his plight.
