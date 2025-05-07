Mark Carney said he is ‘glad you couldn’t tell what I was thinking’ during his meeting with Donald Trump.

During the Oval Office talk, Carney’s facial expressions said a thousand words as he listened to Trump’s ramblings about Canada becoming the 51st US state.

When asked by a reporter what was going through his mind at that point, Carney said he was glad no one knew, in an embarrassing moment for Trump, to which the reporter replied ‘Oh I could.’

He went on to dismiss all suggestion of Canada becoming part of the US, something he made clear to Trump during the meeting.

Carney said although it was the president’s wish, there was a difference between ‘wish and reality.’

Reporter: I was watching your face during the meeting.. what was going through your mind when the President talked about erasing the border..



Carney: I’m glad that you couldn’t tell what was going through my mind



Reporter: Oh I could pic.twitter.com/ulnpYr98uA — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2025

Reacting to the comments on X, one person said Carney had “humiliated” Trump with the comments and labelled the president a “world class embarrassment.”

During the talk between the two leaders, Carney had to fact-check Trump at one point after he claimed that America “doesn’t do much business with Canada from our standpoint.”

