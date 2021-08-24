A right-wing protest involving the Proud Boys in Portland on Sunday culminated in a gunfight when anti-fascist demonstrators returned fire at a man who shot at them with a handgun in a downtown street.

The confrontation, which began around 4pm in the carpark of an abandoned Kmart where about 200 members of far-right groups had staged a rally, later spilled out onto a busy arterial road and the carpark of nearby Parkrose high school.

The Proud Boys dubbed the rallies “Summer of Love,” and this one, like many others, descended into chaos when they targeted counter-protesters who weren’t afraid to hit back.

Here is a video of the skirmishes.

Major clash between Proud Boys and Antifa happening now on 122nd in Portland



Pepper spray and airsoft deployed, fighting ongoing in the streets pic.twitter.com/z7V584qMuQ — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 22, 2021

Back in the car park of a Kmart, a hilarious smoke bomb failure took place.

You can hear shouts of “f*** Antifa,” while someone else said, “Could we move that smoke bomb a little bit out there? We got elderly people here, guys.”

You can watch them in action here.

The Proud Boys are now reduced to hanging out in the parking lot of an abandoned KMart, and they just accidentally smoke bombed themselves:



pic.twitter.com/cKfuzeVFqL — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 22, 2021

Reactions

You can tell from a sample of comments what people thought of this mishap.

We’ve collated the best below:

1.

2.

3.

They should have just gone to the Four Seasons pic.twitter.com/RjcfmiOjfv — Lizakaya 🎾 (@lizakaya3) August 22, 2021

4.

5.

6.

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot was booked — unfortunately for the Proud Boys. @TotalSeasons — Michael de la Torre (@MikedelaTorre) August 23, 2021

Related: Proud Boys hashtag gets hijacked by the gay community – and now it’s trending