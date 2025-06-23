Iran has vowed severe consequences following after the US bombed a number of its nuclear sites.

The targeting of the nuclear sites marks a major escalation between Washington and Iran, which came after a week of hostilities between Israel and Iran, sparked by an effort by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin to wipe out Iran’s nuclear research programme.

Trump has said the bombing of Iran saw “monumental damage” done to “all nuclear sites” in the country. Both the US and Israel claim the strikes were necessary as Iran was nearing capacity to build a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies.

In response, Iran has promised “everlasting consequences,” and is said to be considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow trade route critical to oil shipments.

Countries US has bombed since WW2

The conflict in Iran comes after decades of global interventions carried out by the States.

The US is said to have been involved in 32 distinct and separate bombing campaigns on 24 different countries between 1945 and 1999.

However, the listing below includes later operations as well, taking into account several Middle Eastern conflicts to demonstrate the scale of their overseas operations:

China 1945-46

Korea 1950-53

China 1950-53

Guatemala 1954

Indonesia 1958

Cuba 1959-60

Guatemala 1960

Belgian Congo 1964

Guatemala 1964

Dominican Republic 1965-66

Peru 1965

Laos 1964-73

Vietnam 1961-73

Cambodia 1969-70

Guatemala 1967-69

Lebanon 1982-84

Grenada 1983-84

Libya 1986

El Salvador 1981-92

Nicaragua 1981-90

Iran 1987-88

Libya 1989

Panama 1989-90

Iraq 1991

Kuwait 1991

Somalia 1992-94

Bosnia 1995

Iran 1998

Sudan 1998

Afghanistan 1998

Yugoslavia – Serbia 1999

Afghanistan 2001

Libya 2011

Iraq and Syria 2014 –

Somalia 2011 –

Iran 2020 –