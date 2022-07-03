A 10-year-old girl was denied an abortion in Ohio after the Supreme Court ruled last week that it was overturning Roe v. Wade.

It comes as the Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that said clinics could continue performing abortions, just days after some doctors had resumed seeing patients following the fall of Roe v Wade.

It was not immediately clear whether Texas clinics that had resumed seeing patients this week would halt services again. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

The whiplash of Texas clinics turning away patients, rescheduling them, and now potentially canceling appointments again — all in the span of a week — illustrated the confusion and scrambling taking place across the country since Roe was overturned.

A child abuse doctor in Ohio contacted Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana, after receiving a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant, the Indianapolis Star reported.

That patient is now heading west to Indiana given that an abortion ban in Ohio, which prohibits the medical procedure when fetal cardiac activity begins, around six weeks, had become effective quickly after the high court issued its decision.

A 10 year old victim of abuse denied an abortion in OH because she was 3 days past 6 weeks pregnant. This is insane. She’s 10 years old! https://t.co/Ck8yBW2yDK — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) July 2, 2022

The state of Ohio tells a raped 10-year-old girl she can’t have an abortion. We live in a sick world. — AVENGER RESISTER (@AvengerResister) July 2, 2022

A 10-year old rape victim was denied an abortion in Ohio due to the state’s abortion ban.



She’s 10!



Our children don’t have a voice. They depend on us to protect them. We must ALL be active participants in our democracy right now. Our children deserve better. — Natalie James for U.S. Senate (@JamesForAR) July 3, 2022

In Ohio you can't donate organs from someone who died w/o their consent—but Ohio's abortion ban forces a 10-year-old rape victim to have her rapists child w/o her consent, or leave the state.



In short—even a corpse in Ohio has more rights over its body than do women & girls.😳 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 2, 2022

A 10 year old girl was denied an abortion after being raped in Ohio because Republicans view motherhood from rape as an "Opportunity" and rape as "Surprise Sex" — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) July 2, 2022

GOP: Maybe she should use protection if she didn't want to get pregnant.

D: she was raped

GOP: *switches talk track* what was she wearing?

D: she's 10.

GOP: *checks notes* this is a blessing from God



MONSTERS https://t.co/HdP0gcFf26 — Sheena (@MomSheenanigans) July 2, 2022

Victimize the victim. Victimize her parents. How the hell is it acceptable to force a 10 year old rape survivor to carry the rapist's offspring and deprive the family the choice to spare her body and mind the traumas?! She's 10!! Abortion is a human right! https://t.co/lCG3cXwbeY — Mama Kin (@LittleMamaKin) July 2, 2022

If your religion says a 10 year old child who was raped must carry the fetus of the rapist to term, find a new religion. #Ohio #ForcedBirth — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 2, 2022

America is now the land where a 10 year old victim of rape has less rights than the rapist. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) July 2, 2022

