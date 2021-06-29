











Marjorie Taylor Greene might not be a household name in the UK, but she is something else.

The Congresswoman was forced to apologise for comments in which she compared wearing face masks in the US House of Representatives to the horrors of the Holocaust.

“I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust,” the Georgia Republican told reporters outside the Capitol, saying she had visited Washington’s US Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier in the day.

“There’s no comparison and there never ever will be,” she added.

Gas chambers

Her apology came more than three weeks after an appearance on a conservative podcast where she compared Covid-19 safety requirements adopted by Democrats controlling the House to “a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star”.

Ms Greene said they were “put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that (House speaker) Nancy Pelosi is talking about”.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

She has also taken several swipes at Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, labelling her a “terrorist sympathiser”.

Speaking at a Republican rally in Ohio on Saturday she called her a “little communist from New York City”, which was met with loud boos from those in the audience.

“Yeah, lock her up too, that’s a good idea,” she continued her angry rant, to supporters lapping up the vitriol.

“She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways.”

Ocasio-Cortez responds

AOC is known on the Hill and across the US as a fearless politician who brushed off the incendiary comments by Taylor Green, but she did have an epic comeback.

She tweeted: “First of all, I’m taller than her.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s height is 5ft 4 in, while Greene is 5ft 3in, according to her profile on CrossFit Games.

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

Reactions

The reactions flew in, with Connie Schultz saying “this is how you do it”.

This is how you do it. https://t.co/qYhW3xfnkp — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 27, 2021

Others commented that Taylor Greene seems “obsessed with her”, while one person added that she is “really leaning in to her stalker inclinations”.

I’m worried she’s going to hurt you. The woman is unhinged and obsessed with you. Please be safe! — I’m Suzi Poppins, y’all! 💛 (@SoozleMcDoozle) June 27, 2021

She’s really leaning in to her stalker inclinations. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2021

One person even called for her to run for president next time round!

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

AOC FOR PRESIDENT🇺🇲

In 2024 or 2028🌊 — QuantumJJean (@QuantumJJean) June 28, 2021

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘chased down’ and ‘screamed’ at AOC outside Congress