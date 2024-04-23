St George’s Day has been ushered in with the usual far-right marches and patriotic videos from political parties looking to score a few points with the electorate – but outside that, nobody seems to care.

According to research, three in ten people living in England have described St George’s Day as “not important at all”, while many of them admit to not even knowing which day it lands.

Only around one in five English adults (19 per cent) plan to celebrate the big day, which is a far sight from the number of people who like to celebrate their patron saint in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Our sister publication JOE took to the streets to find out why.

Related: Rishi Sunak declines to rule out July general election