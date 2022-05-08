A leaked memo – published by the Mail on Sunday – appears to have shot down Keir Starmer’s claims that the events leading to ‘beergate’ DID NOT break lockdown laws at the time. But the truth about who helped expose this information could be damning for Labour.

Who leaked the beergate memo?

The Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) and Durham MP Richard Holden are largely credited with doing the dirty work needed to manufacture this story into a crisis for the opposition leader. But fresh revelations point to something more insidious…

According to The Times, those trying to bring beergate to the surface were also helped by ‘hard-left activists’ within the Labour party. Pro-Corbyn forces, it is claimed, provided information to senior Tories looking to score a victory over Mr. Starmer.

The so-called ‘Corbynites’ haven’t taken to Starmer since his election as party leader two years ago. The former Director of Public Prosecutions is much more centrist than his predecessor, with left-leaning critics accusing him of ‘abandoning’ the pledges he made in March 2020.

Left-wing activists, senior Tories allegedly ‘worked together’ against Starmer

In this latest expose, the Corbynista ‘resentment’ of the current Labour frontman convinced some of them to work with Conservative officials, and hand over information that could be seen as extremely damaging for Starmer’s defence.

The Labour leader claimed that the curry enjoyed by him and his staff was indeed part of a campaign event, and work took place ‘during and after’ the late-night delivery. However, the memo leaked to the press this week suggests this was NOT the case.

Starmer nightmare: What rules did he allegedly break?

The beer he was pictured drinking was allegedly part of the meal, but this has also been disputed. At the time of this gathering in April 2021, a ban on indoor mixing between households was still in place.

The issue has been exacerbated by political foes looking to get one over on each other. For the Tories, this campaign has been a ruthless attempt to equate Starmer’s actions with Boris Johnson’s ‘partygate’ behaviour.

And, with Durham Police now investigating the Labour leader, the PM’s attack dogs might just have pulled it off.