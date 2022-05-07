Of all the stories making national headlines this morning, one has mysteriously escaped the gaze of the mainstream media.

A loss of almost 500 seats was described as a “bullish” performance from Boris Johnson by The Express, while The Sun and the Mail decided to lead on ‘beergate’ allegations that land conveniently on the day after the local election results were revealed.

But what of Labour’s performance?

Strong shows in London have clouded what is otherwise a mixed bag of results for Sir Keir Starmer.

As Owen Jones points out, the Green Party has managed to gain more seats than Labour, with a strong Liberal Democrat march undoubtedly one of the biggest stories to come out of the elections.

With 144 of 146 English councils declared, the Green Party has gained more seats than the Labour Party, aka the actual main opposition.



Turns out sticking your fingers up at progressive voters has actual consequences. pic.twitter.com/ojkY7w7GQg — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 6, 2022

It was left to Sir John Curtice to point out a seemingly newsworthy outcome that everyone else has ignored.

Outside of London, Labour was actually down on the results Jeremy Corbyn had produced in 2018.

It meant on a national scale that Labour’s estimated share of the vote simply matches that of four years ago, an improvement for sure, but hardly credit-worthy.

John Curtice on @BBCBreakfast: "Outside of London, Labours vote is a little bit lower than it was in 2018, it hasn't done quite as well as Jeremy Corbyn did." pic.twitter.com/9meTxoH1eb — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 6, 2022

But contrast today’s headlines with those of 2018 and an interesting picture emerges.

Most of the MSM had their guns out for Corbyn following those elections, with the Times splashing calls for an inquest into Corbyn’s leadership and several other news outlets bemoaning a disappointing set of results.

Just a reminder: this was the Times headline after the 2018 local election that the Labour leadership are now calling a ‘high watermark.’



All the papers looked like this. pic.twitter.com/H7h9Jp7ZH7 — Joseph Attard (@josephattard02) May 6, 2022

Nationally – with London as an exception – Labour under Keir Starmer is doing electorally worse compared to the electoral performance Jeremy Corbyn achieved in the 2018 local elections.



A reminder that this is how much of the media covered the 2018 local elections. #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/HuMaoqetvN — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 6, 2022

Starmer may well have performed well in London, but any shot at the top job will have to be built around areas outside of the capital.

In those places, it is clear that the Labour messaging is not cutting through.

