"I voted Tory all my life, but Boris is a liar and I would never do it again" London's black cab drivers tell us why voters like them are abandoning the Conservative party in droves. pic.twitter.com/9ppKGiQEbx

His views were reflected on the ground too, with London cabbies describing Johnson as a “liar”.

One council leader said “it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue”, in a candid post-election interview.

Dozens of seats were shed as voters expressed their displeasure over rows about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Conservatives faced a grassroots backlash in the capital in the local elections, losing their totemic authority in Wandsworth and long-standing councils in Barnet and Westminster.

London’s black cab drivers have given their verdict on Boris Johnson in a bruising Byline TV video.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .