London’s black cab drivers have given their verdict on Boris Johnson in a bruising Byline TV video.
The Conservatives faced a grassroots backlash in the capital in the local elections, losing their totemic authority in Wandsworth and long-standing councils in Barnet and Westminster.
Dozens of seats were shed as voters expressed their displeasure over rows about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis.
One council leader said “it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue”, in a candid post-election interview.
His views were reflected on the ground too, with London cabbies describing Johnson as a “liar”.
Watch the Byline TV interviews in full below:
