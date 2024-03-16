It might just be us. But Holly Valance’s judgment of character may not be all that reliable. After recently backing Jacob Rees-Mogg to replace Rishi Sunak as the next Prime Minister, she’s now turned her attentions to matters across the pond.

Aussie actress goes full right-wing after marrying a millionaire

Valance, who is married to the multi-millionaire Nick Candy, recently told a GB News podcast that she was ‘blown away’ by a recent encounter with Donald Trump – in a meeting facilitated by none other than Nigel Farage.

She’s certainly keeping some interesting company these days – and the songstress turned politcal pundit explained that she found the former president ‘warm and gentlemanly’, and praised him for being a ‘straight-shooter’.

“I like straight shooters who don’t talk s**t. When I met Trump, he was extremely warm and gentlemanly. I was expecting someone a little more brash, a bit more cocky and loud. But he was very interested in us all.” | Holly Valance

Who is Holly Valance?

The Australian actress and singer, 40, known for her role as Felicity “Flick” Scully in Neighbours, also attended former prime minister Liz Truss’ launch of the Popular Conservatism movement in London last month. It’s one hell of a career pivot.

She also stated that she’d be voting for REFORM at the next election, and praised Lee Anderson – who ditched the Tories to join his third party in six years this week – for ‘not being a turncoat or performing u-turns. Alright, if you say so…

When asked about Mr Anderson joining Richard Tice and Nigel Farage’s party, she said: “Yeah.. I support anybody that sticks to what they believe in and isn’t a turncoat, and doesn’t do a million flip-flops and U-turns.”

