Stephen Flynn managed to bring the house down as he declared the Tory’s days are numbered during a riotous Question Time appearance.

The SNP’s Westminster leader stuck up for Diane Abbott after she was subjected to horrific racist abuse from Conservative Party donor, Frank Hester.

He questioned why Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle didn’t allow her to speak during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, saying he was furious about the way the “Westminster establishment” stopped her from having a say.

Flynn said: “I don’t know if anyone else sitting in this room right now was furious on Wednesday at the fact the Westminster establishment stopped Diane Abbott from being able to question the Prime Minister?”

The audience broke into loud applause in response to his comments, drowning out presenter Fiona Bruce as she said “You mean the Speaker of the House when you say the Westminster establishment?”

Flynn also received huge praise for slating Westminster not calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East for months as he urged the UK to end arms sales to Israel.

He said: “The events of October 7 have rightly been condemned by all political parties, they were utterly abhorrent and the hostages who are still under the control of Hamas must be released.

“But my colleagues and I have been consistent in the weeks following that we need to have an immediate ceasefire, and the reason for that is simple. The people of Palestine have been collectively punished for the actions of a terrorist group.”

He also pointed out that the Tory’s days are numbered – even if they don’t know it themselves!

