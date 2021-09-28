With the current fuel crisis having caused havoc, “#WhereIsBoris” has been trending on Twitter.

Since the weekend, Boris Johnson has been accused of “hiding away” by the former government planning chief Mike Granatt, who managed the fuel crisis of 2000, urging the prime minister to tell the British public to stop panic buying.

“It’s called leadership,” Granatt told Radio 4’s Today programme, before comparing Boris Johnson’s handling of the fuel crisis with that of Tony Blair’s 21 years ago.

Elsewhere, transport secretary Grant Shapps has finally acknowledged that Brexit played a part in Britain’s fuel crisis, having said the primary cause of the fuel shortages had been the cancellation of HGV driver testing last year, due to the pandemic. Grant Shapps also added, “Brexit I hear mentioned a lot, and it no doubt will have been a factor.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is yet to address the problems being seen at the pumps, leading thousands of Twitter users to ask: “#WhereIsBoris”?

Where is Boris?

Using the “WhereIsBoris” hashtag alongside “#PetrolCrisis” and “#ToryBrexitMess”, one user wrote: “BREAKING: Food, Fuel & Petrol Crisis Boris Johnson takes decisive action… by decisively hiding in his fridge.

#WhereIsBoris #PetrolCrisis #ToryBrexitMess pic.twitter.com/6omfE9g7nJ — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) September 28, 2021

Another user tweeted: “Johnson won’t make an appearance because that will be admitting there is a crisis. Their plan is to play it all down in the hope it disappears to avoid the question of having to answer “is this related to Brexit?”.”

Another said: “One thing I’ve noticed during this Boris-era. When things go tits up, the Government disappear and hide.”

Every time the shit hits the fan #WhereIsBoris has to trend to find the fucker



1, the fridge hide out



2, care home crisis



3, covid run away



4, Dominic Cummings



6, Russia report



7, Tory Donor nursery



7, Brexit



8, fuel crisis



He’s a hopeless man child pic.twitter.com/OOevS1eGYu — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) September 28, 2021

No lies when he's not about #WhereIsBoris pic.twitter.com/YLJBZgXqIL — Fat Evil Buddha (@FatEvilBuddha) September 28, 2021

Another Twitter user said: “Brexit is actually much worse than any of us imagined, isn’t it? I mean, I voted remain precisely to avoid everything that’s happening now, but I never thought for a minute the government would allow things to get this bad. What/where are the plans, and #WhereIsBoris?”

There are 67 million people in the UK and we ended up with this as PM. #WhereIsBoris pic.twitter.com/9DOPnftUOp — Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) September 28, 2021

Read the room lads. Right now we can't even get to the nearest town. Andromeda feels a bit of a stretch. pic.twitter.com/tdRYchepY9 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 28, 2021

Dominic Raab on holiday whilst Kabul fell.

Boris Johnson on holiday whilst Britain fell. #WhereIsBoris — Robert Sweeney 🌹💙 (@BobJSweeney) September 28, 2021

