A hilarious extract from Liz Truss’s book has been making the rounds on social media – and people can’t figure out whether it is real or fake.

The ex-PM, who lasted just 49 days in the top job, has released a book reflecting on her time in Number 10 and cautioning about the West’s waning influence on the international stage.

But in typical Truss fashion, it includes its fair share of bizarre moments – which have got people talking on social media.

Ever the pragmatist, Nerine Skinner has taken the opportunity to post an ‘extract’ from the book, asking people to guess whether it is real or not.

The monologue is certainly grounded in fact.

A biography brought out last year – Out of the Blue: the Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss – confirms that the former PM was particularly picky about coffee.

Truss would expect double espressos served in a flat-white-sized takeaway cup, and the coffee had to be sourced from independent stores.

Truss placed a ban on big-brand coffee except when she was in the UK, when she would accept coffee from Pret a Manger.

So, with that in mind, try and figure out whether this is something Truss actually wrote:

Liz Truss Book Extract. Real or Fake? pic.twitter.com/w4wflMaf66 — Nerine Skinner (@nerineskinner) April 20, 2024

