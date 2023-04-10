Read the damn room, would you? Therese Coffey has come in for some stinging criticism on Monday, after she revealed the location of four new ‘designating bathing sites’ across the UK – with a grim picture that just about sums up the situation.

Where are the new bathing sites in the UK?

Sites in Rutland, Plymouth and Suffolk have been bestowed with the new status, which allows swimmers to legally take a dip in the open waters. A summary of responses was published today, following a two-week consultation period.

“We received 1,547 individual responses to this consultation. Following consideration of these responses, four new sites will be added to the list of bathing waters before the beginning of the 2023 bathing season.”

“The sites will be at Sykes Lane Bathing Beach and Whitwell Creek at Rutland Water, Firestone Bay in Plymouth, and the area of the River Debden Estuary in Waldringfield that was the subject of the application.” | Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs

‘You first!’ – Therese Coffey can’t convince public to take a dip

However, waterways across Britain have been polluted by a relentless deluge of discharged sewage in the last year. A lack of post-Brexit regulation and inaction from the government subsequently created hazardous conditions at dozens of beaches and rivers.

That point was seemingly lost on the Environmental Secretary. Posing in a bizarrely confrontational manner, Therese Coffey welcomed the new bathing sites with an unflattering picture by the River Debden. Swimmers, beware of the slurry and floating debris in shot…

4 new designated bathing sites confirmed today, including Waldringfield on the River Deben in Suffolk Coastal – the first estuary site https://t.co/GbjYpb6QJ7 pic.twitter.com/tiWw6irK70 — Thérèse Coffey (@theresecoffey) April 10, 2023

Therese Coffey trolled on Twitter

Coffey was at the mercy of social media users – even though her post had replies turned off. Many scoffed at her photo choice, as others were keen to remind her about the environmental disaster that has played out on her watch.

“How long before there is pollution, if not already? Time you resigned with the rest of the rabble in government” – Peter Rushworth

“Looks like a river full of shit, why would you choose a picture of a brown water bathing site?” – Tony Phillips

“She’s wanting to be congratulated? Appalling that so many beaches are no-go areas as we head into summer.” – Catherine Parrish



