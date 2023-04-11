Sir Keir Starmer has said he makes “no apologies at all” for reminding voters of the prime minister’s record on law and order as he doubled down on Labour’s controversial attack ads in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The ad, which accused the prime minister of not wanting child sex abusers to go to prison, has caused unease among the shadow Cabinet and among Labour members.

It highlighted analysis of official data and said that, under the Tories, “4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time”.

A photo of a smiling prime minister was cast alongside the words: “Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

Senior figures including former home secretary Lord David Blunkett called for it to be withdrawn, saying Labour is better than “gutter” politics.

But Starmer has doubled down on the ad, saying he makes “absolutely zero apologies for being blunt” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

EXC Sir Keir Starmer, writing in the Mail, says he makes ‘absolutely zero apologies for being blunt’ about the Tory record on crime, as he doubles down on Labour’s attack ads https://t.co/fAGRRz30dP — Harriet Line (@HarriLine) April 9, 2023

The ads have been widely condemned on social media, with Aaron Bastani pointing out that Starmer hasn’t always been so tough on rape.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell accused Starmer of reverting to “personal smears” and “Daily Mail style distortions”.

Nobody in Labour is squeamish about talking about crime & the failure of Conservative governments to ensure people’s safety but, if it’s to be a serious debate, personal smears & Daily Mail style distortions shouldn’t distract from stating the hard facts. https://t.co/n9qYJstLjQ — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) April 10, 2023

While Sarah Murphy said it was clear who the ads were supposed to appease.

Labour’s ‘attack ads’ are meant to appeal to the same demographic as Tories’ ads. The socially conservative, anti-immigrant, nationalist, brexity, fearful, anti-‘woke’ minority… who can swing elections. Once again, the rest of us don’t matter. They stopped talking to us in 2016. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) April 10, 2023

But not everyone has been critical of the Twitter posts.

Sir Michael Take – a parody account – said they reflect the same sort of politics that is commonplace among certain Tory MPs.

To those of you being attracted by Keir Starmer’s gutter politics:

STOP NOW!

In the next election you could lose caring & compassionate MPs like Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Raab, Suella Braverman even BORIS JOHNSON.😳

For God’s sake grow up & think about the consequences!

😡🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/cvYsrTBrpN — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 10, 2023

And Chris Bryant said the ads have “done the trick” because people are talking about them.

'Let's get real! I think it's done the trick.'



Chris Bryant explains exactly why he feels attack ads are the right move for Labour to make…@RhonddaBryant pic.twitter.com/pyLq7oLUNI — LBC (@LBC) April 10, 2023

