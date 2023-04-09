It has been revealed that bosses at some of the biggest water companies in Britain have claimed huge bonuses in the past financial year – even though rivers and waterways have been poisoned by over 300,000 sewage discharges within the same timeframe.

Bonuses of top Water CEOs revealed

The scarcely-believable figures were published following an investigation by iNews. They have shone a light on an ‘obscene bonus culture’ at the heart of the UK’s water treatment industry. Some CEOs have taken home six-figure pay packets, on top of their multi-million pound salaries.

Hold on to your hats, this doesn’t make for an easy read…

In the last financial year, the total pay for CEOs across all English and Welsh water companies stood at £14.5 million.

Just over £10 million of that total was made up of bonuses or company benefits.

The top boss at United Utilities, Steven Mogford, was rewarded with add-ons totaling £727,000

Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent, was given a 12% bonus on top her mega-salary of almost £4 million.

Wessex Water’s Chief Exec, Colin Skellett, took home £189,500 in bonuses alone.

Environmental campaigners say water pollution ‘an election decider’

A myriad of issues – including the knock-on effects of Brexit – have created a toxic environment for British seas and waterways. The dumping of sewage, sanctioned by those at the very top of the pyramid, has polluted areas of natural beauty all across the country.

Feargal Sharkey, the former Undertones singer turned environmental campaigner, believes that the issue of sewage pollution WILL cost the Tories the next election. Speaking on Sunday, he said that this is quite possible ‘the biggest injustice’ facing the UK.

“What bigger injustice is there than that every river in this country is polluted? Sewage is going to cost the government the next election. There is an easy message to send to voters: Clean up Britain. Sewage, corruption… it’s true on just about every level.” | Feargal Sharkey