It’s Brexit Day, six glorious years since we took back control.

Martin Daubney is over the moon:

Six years ago today, we did it. We voted to Leave the EU. The political class, the out-of-touch media, the metropolitan elites could not believe it. Which is why they spent the next four years trying – and failing – to stop Brexit



Happy Brexit Day to all! 👏🏻🇬🇧👋🏻🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/7nLLHuKolX — Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) June 23, 2022

And so is Jacob Rees-Mogg. He has just said a “revolution” to reform EU law retained after Brexit will not turn the UK into the “Wild West”.

The Cabinet Office Minister, responsible for “Brexit opportunities”, said the Government will publish data every three months to show how many changes have been made to the 2,400 pieces of EU legislation in place following the UK’s departure.

But he declined to specify a target for how much remaining EU law on UK statute books would end up being removed or reformed..

Poorer

However, the picture is less rosy outside the rose-tinted glasses of key Brexit fanatics.

The Resolution Foundation think tank’s report, in collaboration with the London School of Economics, said quitting the EU would make Britain “poorer” during the 2020s.

The study said the immediate impact of Brexit was already clear, with a “depreciation-driven inflation spike” increasing the cost of living for households and cutting investment.

The economists said real pay was set to be £470 lower per worker each year, on average, than it would have been if Britain had opted to stay inside the EU.

Sophie Hale, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said Brexit represented “the biggest change to Britain’s economic relationship with the rest of the world in half a century”.

She said: “This has led many to predict that it would cause a particularly big fall in exports to the EU, and fundamentally reshape Britain’s economy towards more manufacturing.”

“The first of these has not come to pass, and the second looks unlikely to do so,” the economist added.

“Instead, Brexit has had a more diffuse impact by reducing the UK’s competitiveness and openness to trade with a wider range of countries. This will ultimately reduce productivity, and workers’ real wages too.”

Reactions

As it is Brexit day we thought we would add a few thoughts of people on social media.

Happy Brexit day – Six years ago a great con was inflicted on the people of the United Kingdom



Today people get to send the Conservatives a message. Enough is enough. We want our country back. #TivertonandHonitonByElection pic.twitter.com/Vs2GuArIWK — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) June 23, 2022

This week’s New EUROPEAN: “Six years after the referendum, that list of Brexit benefits in full:” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4uftPQatTW — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 22, 2022

Today is a great day for Brexit supporters to list all the tangible benefits to the country that their project has achieved in the last six years.



We are all ears.



You start. Don’t all rush at once. — Brendan May (@bmay) June 23, 2022

Horrible day ahead. I have to tell the wonderful people I work with that we are reducing staff by 50% in an attempt to save the company from going under. We were a thriving export business before Brexit. Now we exist week to week. What a mess. — ElizaB🌱 (@FigandPen) June 21, 2022

Today—the 6th anniversary of the #Brexit vote—brings back sad memories for Scotland.



But stay hopeful. Each day that passes from the vote brings us a day closer to #ScottishIndependence & the restoration of our EU citizenship, something close to the hearts of so many Scots. pic.twitter.com/iLdzffvXFU — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) June 23, 2022

Polio's back, rivers are full of sewage, exports have collapsed, inflation is the worst in Europe, NHS waiting lists at an all time high and the rule of law is basically gone.

Happy Brexit day indeed. https://t.co/ebIIzyqkKG — Arabin Patson (@arabin_patson) June 23, 2022

Brexit has damaged UK’s competitiveness, reduced productivity and lowered Brits’ real wages in the years ahead, a new bombshell study out this morning claims



Britain has experienced a decline of 8% in trade openness, the authors warn –>https://t.co/ltYUvJ5SxS pic.twitter.com/OAvfpWXtiW — City A.M. (@CityAM) June 22, 2022

Happy Brexit vote day! Six years later, here’s how the project’s going. pic.twitter.com/CiH9NTedkI — Unlit Uplands 🇺🇦 (@unlit_uplands) June 23, 2022

Brexit is making every day life harder in the UK for ordinary people.



All of this is biting when we are suffering a cost of living crisis.



Brexit was and is a colossal act of self harm, and no sugar coating can change that. — European Movement UK (@euromove) June 22, 2022

Today is my daughter Rosa's 7th birthday. She has grown, learned new things, improved her communication skills and become more loving every day.



Today is also the 6th anniversary of the Brexit referendum. No, I can't think of anything positive. — Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) June 23, 2022

