Simon Calder has posted his yearly reminder that chaos at the borders is something Brits voted for when a majority backed Brexit in 2016.

The big summer getaway has been beset with issues once again as long queues form in Dover.

Around 17,000 people travelled through the port on Saturday morning on their way to France, with ferry passengers waiting hours to get through traffic.

Officials warned people they would have to wait for up to two hours upon arrival at the port to clear passport control, run by the French Police Aux Frontieres.

Traffic snarled along the A20 towards Folkestone for about five miles, with jams extending into the town and temporarily blocking an ambulance flashing blue lights.

Speaking to Sky News, travel expert Simon Calder reminded viewers that this is precisely what we asked for when the country voted to leave the EU in 2016.

And things could be about to get even worse when the new Entry-Exit System (EES) comes into force… much to the chagrin of the Daily Mail.

Travel expert @SimonCalder on the queues at Dover for leaving the UK:



"Just to remind people, when we left the EU we asked to be treated as a third country, with passports checked at a hard EU frontier."pic.twitter.com/OPvVpeeTeu — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) August 1, 2023

