The Daily Mail has decried new EU immigration controls that will restrict Brits’ freedom of movement on the continent.
In a story they claim is an “exclusive”, the right-wing rag, which has been printing Euromyths for decades and urged Brits to vote out in 2016, took aim at the EU Entry-Exit System (EES), which the rest of us have been talking about for months.
Under new rules, Brussels “will be allowed” to check whether British travellers are exceeding their post-Brexit restriction of 90 days’ stay in any 180-day period.
Those travelling into Europe will also have to apply in advance for a visa-style permit and be charged €7 for the privilege.
But despite the Mail slamming the “big brother visas”, many people have pointed out that this was actually precisely what we voted for in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.
Instructed by Brits, the EU is merely bringing into force the country’s wish to be treated as third-country citizens, the same as people from Tonga, Venezuela and dozens of other faraway lands.
As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, eh!
