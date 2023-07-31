The Daily Mail has decried new EU immigration controls that will restrict Brits’ freedom of movement on the continent.

In a story they claim is an “exclusive”, the right-wing rag, which has been printing Euromyths for decades and urged Brits to vote out in 2016, took aim at the EU Entry-Exit System (EES), which the rest of us have been talking about for months.

Under new rules, Brussels “will be allowed” to check whether British travellers are exceeding their post-Brexit restriction of 90 days’ stay in any 180-day period.

Those travelling into Europe will also have to apply in advance for a visa-style permit and be charged €7 for the privilege.

But despite the Mail slamming the “big brother visas”, many people have pointed out that this was actually precisely what we voted for in the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

Instructed by Brits, the EU is merely bringing into force the country’s wish to be treated as third-country citizens, the same as people from Tonga, Venezuela and dozens of other faraway lands.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, eh!

Imagine the shock for Mail readers they find out it was actually the UK Government which has robbed millions of British citizens of the rights they previously enjoyed to move and reside freely within the EU pic.twitter.com/eDfQ7QlNbN — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 30, 2023

Mary-Ann Ochota did enjoy the Mail's outrage over EU 'big brother' visas.



"Folks, that's what we voted for, so we've got to suck it up" #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/dOHu1jUpbW — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 30, 2023

So when 🇺🇸 imposes it on British people, it’s no big deal.



But when 🇪🇺 imposes it on British people (and all other non-EU-citizens), it’s a “big brother visa”.



This is consistent from the powerful 🇬🇧 tabloids, who idolise 🇺🇸 but have disdain for Europe. pic.twitter.com/ftpQj1xe3i — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) July 29, 2023

EU "Big Brother" Visas another example of Brussels bureaucracy gone mad in a way the UK would surely never consider, and… oh… https://t.co/JMkDCBImOU pic.twitter.com/olxgP31eBK — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) July 29, 2023

Brexiteers outraged at getting what they voted for – red tape! 🤣

"Holiday chaos fear over EU 'big brother' visas. Under post-Brexit requirements, UK citizens' fingerprints and face scan taken".

#BrexitReality #BrexitDisasterhttps://t.co/kErKpXUmHE — SunderlandLollipops 💙 (@SunderlandLolly) July 30, 2023

Related: Robert Jenrick under fire for leaving ministerial box unattended on train