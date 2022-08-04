Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts ahead of the pair’s next debate in their quest to become prime minister.

The former chancellor said his Foreign Secretary rival in the Tory leadership race would further drive up interest rates, raising mortgage payments, with her plans.

His warning came as the Bank of England was forecast to raise interest rates to the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday, from 1.25% to 1.75%.

A Bank of England announcement is scheduled for midday, with experts warning that inflation could peak at 15%, adding to the already painful cost-of-living crisis with spiralling prices.

Next leader

As the squabbling continues STV took a little stroll through the streets of Glasgow to see what people made of the two people battling to become PM.

One woman’s response was epic.

The woman, who featured first in the segment was shown pictures of Sunak and Truss and asked if she knew who they were. “Yes, sadly I do.”

When she was then asked to compare them to outgoing PM Boris Johnson, she responds, and it’s not good for the Tories: “Oh god! I don’t want to talk about any of these disgusting people anymore. They’ve done so much damage to this country and to my family and I’m in despair.

People in Glasgow didn't hold back on their opinion on the next Prime Minister. https://t.co/BPuY29o0jS pic.twitter.com/rGnaK1tcqo — STV News (@STVNews) July 21, 2022

People piled in to add their thoughts on the two candidates:

Sums it up in its entirety https://t.co/NOax4v0mvE — Baron Andy Of Sealand (@IDiedInHell) July 24, 2022

The First Lady just sums it all up 😳 https://t.co/MPkDYZ6cu9 — John Michael Smith (@johnnymiff66) July 22, 2022

@RishiSunak don’t bother coming to Scotland and don’t bring little miss gobbledygook with you either and don’t come to Perth you’re NOT wanted in Scotland https://t.co/qefMjGcePh — 💙Linda 💙🇺🇦🌻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Davidboatymcboa) July 22, 2022

Scottish always tell it like it is. https://t.co/P92BNuyUSh — John the Scot (@John_Fae_Ecosse) July 22, 2022

That first woman speaks for the entire UK – we need a General Election now @STVNews @ChrisMasonBBC https://t.co/lUCOsbGinV — jamie hart 💙#ThinkBeforeYouVote #VoteBackBetter (@jamielivemusic) July 22, 2022

