In the Commons on Monday, as he battled to defend himself from the partygate row, Mr Johnson claimed Sir Keir “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”.

Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “This is the cut and thrust of Parliamentary debate and exchanges.”

He said he could not substantiate the claim, adding: “I’m certainly not repeating it, I don’t have the facts.”

Mr Smith, a former chief whip, said: “The smear made against Keir Starmer relating to Jimmy Savile yesterday is wrong and cannot be defended. It should be withdrawn.

“False and baseless personal slurs are dangerous, corrode trust and can’t just be accepted as part of the cut and thrust of parliamentary debate.”

It come as former Conservative Party leader William Hague has said the Prime Minister “should be very worried” and criticised his apology to the House of Commons.

He said Boris Johnson had the opportunity to propose real change in response to Sue Gray’s report and squandered it.

Writing in The Times, Mr Hague said the PM had plenty of time to craft a comprehensive and substantial response which gave his critics “pause for thought” but instead “decided to do the minimum”.

“The Prime Minister could have got on the front foot, advancing his position on a broader front of ensuring integrity in government,” he said.

“Yet for some reason, this very intuitive politician decided to do the minimum in responding to the report rather than go further in his apology and his proposals.

“Instead of reinforcing the momentum in his favour, he quite possibly stalled it.

“If I were him, I would be very worried about the number of his own MPs who asked unhelpful questions at the end of his statement.”

obsessed with this icon on the news #SueGrayReport pic.twitter.com/EHgkVQ9Ap8 — Steve (@stipkins) January 31, 2022

Time to pull this video out of retirement.



"Don't you ever mention that name(Boris Johnson) in front of me… that filthy piece of toerag." pic.twitter.com/aE7jTNJNf7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 16, 2022

