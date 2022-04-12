Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused chancellor Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Mr Sunak’s political career is at risk of being derailed by the row over his wife’s non-domiciled status and his own former holding of a US green card.

During a campaign visit to Sunderland, Sir Keir indicated he was uncomfortable with the system of overseas tax status but also did not think politicians should have to publish their own tax returns.

“There is nothing to reveal in my tax returns,” he told The Guardian.

“[But] I can tell you if I was Prime Minister, I wouldn’t be going to the country saying I want more tax from you but secretly I’m reducing my own tax burden through schemes. It’s rank hypocrisy.”

Brexit

There have also been questions about Sunak’s support for Brexit, which were raised on TV this morning.

Alastair Campbell told Sky News: “One of the reasons why the Brexiteers were so keen on Brexit was because the European Union was about to bring in moves against tax avoidance, moves against the use of tax havens.

“That’s one of the reasons why Rishi Sunak fought so hard for Brexit. That what I am suspicious, I’m sorry but I am, I do think that is part of the reason why ultimately Sunak fell so hard for Brexit.”

Watch

Alastair Campbell – One of the reasons why the brexiteers were so keen on brexit was because the European Union was about to bring in moves against tax avoidance… & that's one of the reasons why Rishi Sunak fought so hard for brexit… #BBCBreakfast #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/kSt2aTi6bm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 12, 2022

