Just before Christmas the police watchdog decided it will not investigate a complaint over the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.

Scotland Yard had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after concerns were raised over its response to the December 18 2020 event, and its lack of an investigation.

After “having fully assessed the referral”, the IOPC “decided it is invalid” and returned it to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to handle as “it determines would be appropriate”.

Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb initially wrote to the watchdog to make a complaint, with the Met replying to her to confirm it had been split into two parts.

Lady Jones argued there is a “case to answer” for the Met “aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favour of Government politicians and their staff” due to the “extensive” police presence in Downing Street.

In her complaint letter, she added: “If there was an unlawful gathering taking place at Number 10 Downing Street then the police must have known, and were highly likely to have played an active part in organising or facilitating the illegal gathering.”

So is it over?

It appears that the police and the police watchdog want to move on from the allegations, but has the general public?

Well it appears not, a series of videos by lawyer Peter Stefanovic have notched up 5.5 million views, which shows there is still a lot of anger around the gatherings in Downing Street.

It is also reflected in the polls where Labour have taken an 8 per cent lead over the Tories and would land a 26-seat majority for the current opposition party.

This electoral map projecting a 26-seat Labour majority on an 8% lead in The Sunday Times is the Boxing Day that Starmer wanted and Johnson didn’t.



Based on a Focaldata constituency-by-constituency poll of 25,000 pic.twitter.com/cj14HbZ5am — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 26, 2021

Our series of videos on the Downing Street #PartyGate scandal have now been watched over 5 million times.



This matter is most definitely not “closed” https://t.co/wRA7NcvkBA — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 27, 2021

THREAD 1/5: Our series of videos on the Downing Street #PartyGate scandal over the past two weeks have now been watched millions of times



For convenience I have put them all in one place with our NEW UPDATE pic.twitter.com/HoeWz2tPzd — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 21, 2021

Peter’s video calling out Boris Johnson’s lies has reached almost 43 million views.

Now on a staggering 40 MILLION VIEWS! Despite an almost complete media blackout from UK News Channels working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message. If it’s ruffling this many feathers now just imagine when it hits 50 million. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 13, 2021

