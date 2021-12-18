A demonstration against mandatory vaccinations has been organised from 12pm at Parliament Square in Westminster, has already turned ugly.

The London Stand for Freedom campaign group arranged the protest after MPs passed legislation on Tuesday to make Covid jabs mandatory for frontline NHS staff from April 1, 2022.

“Let’s hope the virus listens to these demonstrators this time!” tweeted Otto English.

Let's hope the virus listens to these demonstrators this time!#LondonProtest — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2021

And then once its all over they can go back to shouting at the sky — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 18, 2021

The campaign is part of a wider group spearheaded by the Together Declaration. The group says: “Implementing vaccine mandates for NHS front line staff will significantly impact patient care. The NHS is already understaffed and many of those front line staff worked tirelessly through the last 20 months under intense pressure. To treat them in this way is completely immoral.

“Our next campaign aims to support NHS staff in opposing mandatory covid vaccines with legal and practical advice and also to support employees in other industries as vaccine mandates may be imposed on other sectors.

“In Europe and the US, vaccine mandates have been implemented for public and private sector organisations resulting in huge job losses, and we must not let that happen in the UK.

“Once this dangerous precedent has been set, it can be expanded at will.”

Watch

Extreme hostility to the police at the London Protest today against Covid measures pic.twitter.com/5HE7X89fPt — Ali. (@ali__samson) December 18, 2021

I see the lockdown fan club is full of Christmas cheer. #covidiots #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/UGBj9pR29G — Brendan May (@bmay) December 18, 2021

"We Stand Together"



Thousands have gathered in London to protest the medical tyranny pressed down upon us all.#LondonProtestpic.twitter.com/fDucylZq8M — Darren (D.o.P) 🇬🇧 (@JannerDarren) December 18, 2021

#LondonProtest We need to come #together if we want to prevail .. pic.twitter.com/lcQAIsygdA — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 18, 2021

