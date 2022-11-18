Twitter employees film their last seconds at the company after being fired by Elon Musk. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/gPWsTexpee

“We’re all about to get fired from Twitter … I’ve been here for nine years and nine months now,” Matt Miller says as he stands with his coworkers.

Elon Musk had hoped staff would sign up to his “exciting journey”. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.

Staff working for the social media platform had until 2pm Pacific Time on Thursday to select “yes” on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at a new “hardcore” Twitter.

Twitter employees filmed the moment they joined together in the Boston office to count down to the moment they were fired .

