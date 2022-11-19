A caller to Sara Cox’s All Request Friday show called Matt Hancock a c*nt live on air.

The former health secretary avoided being voted out of camp last night as Loose Women star Charlene White became the first campmate to leave the jungle.

On leaving the show, she told the Geordie duo: “This is really, really weird.”

Earlier on, Boy George told Hancock that he has been “hating on” the former health secretary during their time in the jungle.

The 61-year-old Culture Club singer apologised to the MP for his behaviour to him and said he found it difficult to “separate” the politician from the person.

Sara Cox was also forced to apologise after one person did a bit of on-air hating themselves.

Watch the clip in full below:

A caller on BBC just called Matt Hancock a c*nt pic.twitter.com/hiMFYRzGUF — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 18, 2022

Related: Twitter closes offices as employees resign en masse