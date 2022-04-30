The Conservative Party has become “very laddish” under Boris Johnson’s leadership, a former minister for women has said.

Speaking in the wake of MP Neil Parish’s suspension from the party for watching porn in the Commons chamber, Anne Milton said she was “angry” that those at the top of the party had failed to lead by example by showing high standards of behaviour, including over the Partygate scandal.

Ms Milton, who served in the governments of David Cameron and Theresa May, but was stripped of the Tory whip by Johnson for refusing to vote for a no-deal Brexit and lost her Guildford seat after 14 years standing as an independent in 2019, said women had been given a less prominent role under the current leader.

Asked if there was a culture of sexism in the Tory Party, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s over two years since I left politics and it feels like it’s got worse.”

“There’s no doubt about it, the place smells of boys”. Former Tory MP Anne Milton on Commons culture on @BBCr4today. — Callum May (@callummay) April 30, 2022

Jess Phillips was full of praise for Anne, she wrote: “Anne was a brilliant MP, she was an honest whip who cared about the place and what it was there to do. I miss her being there.”

Anne was a a brilliant MP, she was an honest whip who cared about the place and what it was there to do. I miss her being there. https://t.co/OJX1Zwn4gp — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 30, 2022

Anna Soubry backed her comments on Twitter.

.@carolinenokes spot on #Today Calling out the sexism & misogyny in #Parliament And rightly saying that if @AnneMilton had been appointed Chief Whip the #Conservatives would be a considerably better party. — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) April 30, 2022

Watch

"There has been an acceptance of low level, but nonetheless very distressing banter"



Anne Milton, former deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party, tells The News Desk culture must change in Parliament.@tnewtondunn | @KateEMcCann | @AnneMilton | #PestMinster pic.twitter.com/TkNOZ4HZbT — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) April 29, 2022

Extended version:

"MPs aren't reporting things to the whips office, because they don't think they will be taken seriously"



Anne Milton, former deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party, says female MPs from all parties feel unable to report unacceptable behaviour.@KateEMcCann | @AnneMilton pic.twitter.com/YKiRToE6lS — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) April 29, 2022

