The Metropolitan Police have said they are considering complaints from Labour MPs that Boris Johnson and his No 10 staff held Christmas parties in breach of Covid regulations.

Labour backbenchers Neil Coyle and Barry Gardiner have each written to Scotland Yard asking police to investigate reports that two parties were held in the run-up to last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned.

Mr Johnson has not denied the events took place but said no rules were broken – although he has repeatedly refused to explain how that could be the case.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that while it did not routinely investigate “retrospective” breaches of the Covid regulations, it was considering the correspondence it had received.

Well on Question Time vaccines minister Maggie Throup he a go at defending the party, or was there even a party?

For once the entire QT audience seemed to agree that her response wasn’t good enough, so she had another go, and it wasn’t much better…

Fellow panel member, Labour’s Thagnam Debbonaire, was so exasperated that she put her head in her hands, that is how bad it was.

Watch

Good lord this is painful



pic.twitter.com/09oStFDWEZ — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 3, 2021

Reactions

1.

Not even Fiona Bruce is buying the Tory MP lies today!



Maggie Throup is an absolute disgrace, admits she wasn’t invited to the party & insisted guidance was followed



Get the fuck out, go the lot of you rotten Tories #bbcqt #ToriesOut #ToryLiars #OneRuleForThem pic.twitter.com/Gaq4E14IQt — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) December 2, 2021

2.

Will the Tories ever give my constituents in Coventry a straight answer?



No.



Will the Tories continue to believe it’s one rule for them, and another for everyone else?



Yes. https://t.co/h9lKhZgPIr — Taiwo Owatemi MP (@TaiwoOwatemi) December 3, 2021

3.

Watch the Tory Christmas Shindig go from following the guidance to being an “event” to merely being a rumour in less than a minute pic.twitter.com/S4WniYi8sD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 3, 2021

4.

5.

HER BRIEF IS PUBLIC HEALTH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/a3rtpCBMSa — Mag Worden (@mag_worden) December 3, 2021

6.

We are all Thangam Debbonaire. pic.twitter.com/wnpH2Hm2RL — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) December 3, 2021

7.

