Around four out of five passengers at major railway stations are complying with the rules on face coverings, according to Network Rail.

The Government-owned company said the figure was based on anecdotal evidence from its staff at stations.

Network Rail manages 20 stations in England and Wales, such as Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, Leeds and 11 in London.

From Tuesday people across the UK have been required to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops, unless exempt, amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Quentin Letts

Well one person who isn’t a fan of wearing masks is right-wing journalist Quentin Letts.

He said: “I have a problem with masks… & my preference is not to wear these things… they’ve become instruments of control & I find them slightly sinister… there’s something to do with thought control about this…”

Quentin Letts – "I have a problem with masks… & my preference is not to wear these things… they've become instruments of control & I find them slightly sinister… there's something to do with thought control about this…" #bbcaq pic.twitter.com/dVSi2O1FWz — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 3, 2021

Reactions

1.

What a throbber. — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE (@changed_gear) December 3, 2021

2.

A wand of the highest order! — Chris Harrod (@chris_harrod) December 4, 2021

3.

Does he apply the same logic to seatbelts?🤔 — Nero 💙 (@theenunciater) December 3, 2021

4.

Sorry but here he is again …. almost saying that doctors wasted their time dealing with Covid patients FFS .https://t.co/f0K7Fwh1yZ — ady bee (@EWayedd) December 4, 2021

5.

6.

When it comes to instruments of control does he think about losing the right to protest maybe or is it just being asked nicely to wear a mask to help protect others. — johnboy61 (@johnboy61) December 3, 2021

7.

Does Quentin Letts ever wear a tie?



What for?



Bloody sinister if you ask me — Bank Andshoal (@andshoal) December 3, 2021

Related: Quentin Letts says migrants only come to UK for ‘jobs and benefits’