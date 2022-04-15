More than 160 charities and campaign groups have called on the Government to scrap “shamefully cruel” plans to send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.

Boris Johnson has insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer is not “draconian and lacking in compassion”.

But Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan, claiming it is “fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK”.

The costs of the programme remain uncertain, but The Times reported that each migrant sent to Rwanda is expected to set British taxpayers back between £20,000 and £30,000.

The newspaper said this would cover accommodation both before and after the journey, as well as the cost of a seat on the flight itself.

It comes as the Home Secretary has struck a £120-million economic deal with Rwanda, and cash for each removal is expected to follow.

Economic migrants?

The vast majority of the people coming across the Channel are economic migrants, they are not asylum seekers, the government has claimed numerous times, including during the PM’s speech yesterday as he announced the Rwandan plan.

Boris Johnson just used Windrush as an example of how open and welcoming the UK is, to justify sending refugees to Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/BFQDDKmHkg — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) April 14, 2022

Full Fact looked into this claim, they concluded: “There is no evidence for this. Research carried out by the Refugee Council shows the majority of nationals from the countries most represented in small boat arrivals are granted asylum. The Home Office doesn’t publish statistics covering asylum claims following small boat arrivals specifically.”

In response Peter Stefanovic has created another video, drilling down into the government’s claims and comprehensively debunks the notion that those in the Channel are economic migrants and not asylum seekers.

He tweeted: “To justify its “cruel & inhumane”policy to send migrants to Rwanda Boris Johnson’s Government is saying the vast majority of people coming across the Channel are economic migrants & not asylum seekers. THATS A LIE.”

Watch

To justify its “cruel & inhumane”policy to send migrants to Rwanda Boris Johnson’s Government is saying the vast majority of people coming across the Channel are economic migrants & not asylum seekers.



THATS A LIE👇 pic.twitter.com/zSNqgwyTcH — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 14, 2022

Reactions

1.

Boris Johnson actually said:



“While those in genuine need will be properly protected, including with access to legal services on arrival in Rwanda”



Ie – if you ARE NOT an economic refugee and you ARE A GENUINE ASYLUM SEEKER – you’ll be sent to Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/ado8VyCDnM — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 14, 2022

2.

This policy won’t work but @BorisJohnson and @pritipatel have done it ahead of the local elections to try and get their base out to save his premiership, create a deflection and when it does fail they’ll just blame the @GoodLawProject and others and people will fall for it. https://t.co/MoX9XLor0O — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) April 15, 2022

3.

We need to show some humanity. #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/RZruyHNyIA — Mein hund hat keine nase 🇺🇦🕊️ 💚 🇪🇺 🌊 💙🌈 (@timetoresist22) April 14, 2022

4.

Does anyone else think it's weird to spend about the same moving a single refugee to Rwanda as we spend educating a child through all six years of primary school? Wouldn't the money be better spent on schools? — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) April 15, 2022

5.

Adil Ray: would you move your family to Rwanda?



Tom Pursglove(HO Minister): That's not relevant



Adil Ray: Of course it's relevant, if it's not good enough for you, why is it good enough for a Syrian or Afghan refugee



The broadband magically failed at this point#GMB pic.twitter.com/CHnhKYiYRf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 15, 2022

