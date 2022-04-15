More than 160 charities and campaign groups have called on the Government to scrap “shamefully cruel” plans to send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda. It comes as a Home office Minister was slammed on Good Morning Britain.

Boris Johnson has insisted his scheme to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to East Africa at the expense of the taxpayer is not “draconian and lacking in compassion”.

But Bond, the UK network of NGOs, and more than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan, claiming it is “fundamentally out of step with widespread public support for refugees in the UK”.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel, the signatories demanded that the Government scrap the scheme, cease plans to overhaul the Human Rights Act, and “instead create humane and effective solutions” for those seeking refuge in the UK.

“Sending people seeking asylum to Rwanda will cause immense suffering, with the most vulnerable people bearing the brunt,” they wrote.

“This is a shamefully cruel way to treat people who have come to the UK to seek protection, fleeing persecution or conflict.”

They said to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda would be “cruel and immoral”, criticising the country’s track record on human rights.

The organisations said that the Government’s plan would result in “more, not fewer, dangerous journeys – leaving more people at risk of being trafficked”.

They also warned the cost of the plan would be “astronomical”.

Live in Rwanda

With this in mind a furious Adil Ray demanded to know if Home office Minister Tom Pursglove would live in Rwanda. He asked: would you move your family to Rwanda?

He replied: “That’s not relevant”

Adil Ray: shot back: “Of course it’s relevant, if it’s not good enough for you, why is it good enough for a Syrian or Afghan refugee.”

He said he might visit the nation but the chances he would live there with his own family appear very slim.

Then his internet connection dropped out, which was very handy for him.

Watch

He didn’t do much better on the BBC either…

Reactions

1.

He reveals the true attitude of the English exceptionalist. "I'm special and these sorts of cruel high handed policies can never apply to me". They have no empathy or imagination and can never put themselves in the position of the desperate. — Chris Smith (@ledredman) April 15, 2022

2.

On TV? Tory? Get ready by….

Having a sharp suit

Mess your hair up

Big Union Flag (bigger is better, two is immense unless….)

Queen portrait cropped from Google and framed at Argos.

Don’t bother with facts…. — Paul Cochrane NBE 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@mrdissent) April 15, 2022

3.

@adilray is the f**king daddy. Doesn't give these shisters an inch. Buries every other host on that show. https://t.co/hje4tCEnWp — HRH Mark 'Mervio' England (@WokeMayor) April 15, 2022

4.

Very well said #AdilRay @TomPursglove they are human beings! God help you if you are ever down on your luck and need help. Do unto others as you would have done unto you. Very simple. https://t.co/gJXcYTnlRE — Sheelagh Barron 🍃💚🍃 (@sheel57) April 15, 2022

5.

Good on @adilray, these bigot MPs can't be allowed to get away with their horrendous dog whistle policy announcements. Especially as it's all to do with getting Johnson out of the crosshairs. https://t.co/rGp1KmI6tr — AliQuack 🐘🦆🫖🍫🇪🇺 (@AliQuack) April 15, 2022

