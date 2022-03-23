A talkRADIO presenter has come up with a novel idea to curb the spread of bird flu.

As of this week, free-range eggs will no longer be available on UK supermarket shelves as the “largest-ever outbreak” of bird flu kept hens inside for months.

UK-wide measures to tackle the outbreak of avian flu were introduced in late November 2021, with bird keepers legally required to house poultry indoors, such as in large barns for commercial flocks.

Farmers who have to house their birds to protect human and animal health under Government rules are allowed to keep the free-range status for eggs for 16 weeks, a grace period which expired on Monday.

Responding to the news on his talkRADIO show, Mike Graham suggested the birds could wear masks in order to end the strict ‘lockdown’.

Watch the (tongue-in-cheek) clip below:

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets today as chickens have been in bird flu "lockdown" since November.



Mike: "The geniuses who run chickens have put a lockdown on chickens. Put a mask on the chicken. The chicken can go out. What's the problem?"@iromg pic.twitter.com/k6HNDyVola — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 21, 2022

Related: UK will not be represented at crucial Ukraine meeting between Western leaders following Brexit remarks