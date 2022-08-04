Suella Braverman has said that diversity training across government departments is “riddled with left-wing views.”
Her comments made the Mail’s front page reading: “Ditch the woke ‘witch trials’ say law chief.”
The attorney general says she is “all for a diverse workforce… meritocracy [and] inclusion”, but she told Sky News there has been a “takeover by HR teams [and] campaign groups” in the civil service, which has “propagated a political ideology when it comes to identity politics”.
Patronising
She went on”It’s been divisive, not inclusive.
“It’s been patronising, not empowering.
“It’s based on an assumption that me as an ethnic Asian woman from working class roots must be a victim, necessarily oppressed. That’s a misassumption. And I think it creates division.
“It’s tearing up society, breaking down the fabric of our country. And I think it’s a waste of money.”
Watch
Anna Soubry replied to the article in Mail today and wrote: “Just when you thought the dreadful @SuellaBraverman & Daily Mail couldn’t get any sillier. My big fear is that #Truss will make her Lord Chancellor/ Justice Secretary.”
Reactions
