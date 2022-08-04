Suella Braverman has said that diversity training across government departments is “riddled with left-wing views.”

Her comments made the Mail’s front page reading: “Ditch the woke ‘witch trials’ say law chief.”

The attorney general says she is “all for a diverse workforce… meritocracy [and] inclusion”, but she told Sky News there has been a “takeover by HR teams [and] campaign groups” in the civil service, which has “propagated a political ideology when it comes to identity politics”.

Patronising

She went on”It’s been divisive, not inclusive.

“It’s been patronising, not empowering.

“It’s based on an assumption that me as an ethnic Asian woman from working class roots must be a victim, necessarily oppressed. That’s a misassumption. And I think it creates division.

“It’s tearing up society, breaking down the fabric of our country. And I think it’s a waste of money.”

Watch

'It's patronising not empowering".



Attorney General @SuellaBraverman says the way diversity and inclusion is taught in the civil service has been "divisive not inclusive" to people from minority groupshttps://t.co/6APNPr7MWM



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8bK18yb8tK — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2022

Anna Soubry replied to the article in Mail today and wrote: “Just when you thought the dreadful @SuellaBraverman & Daily Mail couldn’t get any sillier. My big fear is that #Truss will make her Lord Chancellor/ Justice Secretary.”

Just when you thought the dreadful @SuellaBraverman & Daily Mail couldn’t get any sillier. My big fear is that #Truss will make her Lord Chancellor/ Justice Secretary. https://t.co/8BXT7gee88 — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) August 3, 2022

Reactions

1.

Suella Braverman declares "look at me! Look at me! Look at me!" pic.twitter.com/ZDmf3m9cK6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 4, 2022

2.

Suella Braverman is terrifying, truly terrifying. — Celia Stanley. #wearafacemask (@celiamary3) August 4, 2022

3.

Can we just ban Suella Braverman please? — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) July 29, 2022

4.

This is fantasyland muck. Why don't they just get on with doing their damn jobs properly, rather than try and demonise half of the populace? Oh yeah, BECAUSE THEY CAN'T. Fascism for toddlers https://t.co/0jHa08Z9vm — Sir Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) August 3, 2022

5.

Suella Braverman is quite literally stealing a living as the Attorney General by simply labelling everything that can be perceived as societal progress as being ‘woke’ or in an upturn in the demonising of human rights as ‘witchcraft’ and naturally the Daily Mail bends over lubed https://t.co/VIVjshJosv — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) August 3, 2022

6.

"Suella Braverman QC, the attorney-general, said she was “horrified” to discover that hundreds of government lawyers were sent on 2,000 hours of taxpayer-funded courses last year where they were lectured on “white privilege”."https://t.co/nfiPQ0TdF3 — Scottish_Feminists (@Scot_Feminists) August 4, 2022

7.

Finally someone is talking about the real problems!https://t.co/OsHQAnNANj — pinch nazis (@0hmydayz) August 4, 2022

8.

🔴 Inflation to surpass 13%

🔴 The UK to enter recession

🔴 Energy bills rising an average of £700



And yet this is what the Tories are focused on… https://t.co/ueHo7FXENJ — Arran (@arranpd) August 4, 2022

