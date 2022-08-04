Gas prices shot up nearly a third in the last week of July to reach the highest average cost since mid-March, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that the National Grid saw the average price for gas increased by 31% to 9.8p per kilowatt hour over the week to July 31.

Energy prices have risen significantly in recent months with prices surging by two thirds in the first week of March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have been rising steadily since mid-May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

It comes as energy giant BP revealed its second-quarter profits more than trebled to reach a 14-year high, sparking anger from political groups over energy companies’ soaring earnings.

Poorest under pressure

With this in mind Richard Murphy shared the chart, that shows the cost of living increase is larger for lower-income households.

He wrote: “There is a simple explanation for the performance of the UK on this chart. It is the deliberate policy of UK energy companies who require that the poorest in our communities pay the highest tariffs via pay-as-you go meters. They are systemically abusing the weakest in our society.”

Here is it as a larger image.

Reactions

Says it all about how bad things have become in this country. — D Wailer 🟠 (@Droosaid) August 3, 2022

You can make the most money if you exploit people when they are at their most vulnerable



The private sector knows this. Think private medicine. Think care homes



The opposite of, for instance, the NHS, whose aim – before so much was privatised – was to treat according to need. https://t.co/9R6EKBbuk4 — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) August 4, 2022

@BBCr4today why aren’t you asking politicians why they can’t do as well as France, Sweden etc? You NEVER ask the right questions! Incompetence. https://t.co/qPxlG1GwKK — Nick Owens (@nl_owens) August 4, 2022

Higher tariffs for pay-as-you-go meters. Appalling! People in our communities on low pay or no pay will inevitably face crisis and challenge as prices rise this winter. 😞 https://t.co/x1CbIzxlqF — Rachel Taylor 🇺🇦 (@MrsMarpleLeaf) August 3, 2022

This is astonishing. IMF data that demonstrates the contempt the government has for the poor of the UK. They must do more to ease the cost of living crisis. https://t.co/N5MTkfEReH — Bradders (@Bradders633) August 3, 2022

