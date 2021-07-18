The constant mockery of GB News’ reportedly very low viewing figures has shown no sign of stopping. It comes as the GB news has hired Nigel Farage to try and boost the ratings.

This time a guest left a sneaky message trolling the struggling broadcaster.

James Mills, former strategic advisor to Jeremy Corbyn, appeared on Michelle Dewberry’s programme on Friday night to discuss how the party can make a political comeback.

However, on the whiteboard behind him was a comment about the channel.

The message read “No one is watching GB News.”

After pulling the stunt, he took to Twitter to reveal that he “just got cancelled (or as they call it ‘banned’) by what I assume was one of the editors” as a result of his prank, we doubt he will be losing much sleep over it

I just got cancelled (or as they call it "banned") by what I assume was one of the editors of #gbnews but after their stance on taking a knee I thought I would have some fun rather than just say no to them…😂 #NoOneIsWatchingGBNews pic.twitter.com/MorTkT4XGA — James Mills (@JamesMills1984) July 16, 2021

This is just one of the many reasons why they deserve all the ridicule they get and more… https://t.co/csX04m7Xn8 — James Mills (@JamesMills1984) July 16, 2021

My favourite bit was when the editor called me up angrily afterwards to say: "people are tweeting about what you did so clearly it's not true that no one is watching"… 😂😂



I guess we all measure success differently… tbf, given their viewing figs you can understand, low bar. — James Mills (@JamesMills1984) July 16, 2021

Farage

Nigel Farage has been recruited to help save flailing GB News, as the new broadcaster’s ratings plummeted and senior executives started to jump ship.

The former Brexit Party and Ukip leader will host a primetime show four nights a week. Other shows will be tripped, meaning he will not replace any current presenters.

Farage’s arrival comes days after the station became embroiled in a culture war with itself, after its director of programming reportedly qui hours after a presenter was pulled off air for taking the knee.

The row sparked fears of a viewer boycott, with TV ratings showing figures on some shows the following day plunged close to zero.

Announcing the move on Twitter, Farage said: “Watch my new Prime Time evening show on GB News from next week.

“Tune into “Farage” Mon – Thurs at 7pm. I will not be taking the knee on this show!”

