Pan-seared and oven-finished T-bone steaks with garlic, butter and fresh rosemary is one of the easiest and most delicious way to cook tender and juicy steaks. So skip the steakhouse and make this out-of-this-world T-bone yourself…Your family will probably thank you by licking their plates clean!

Pan-searing the salted T-bone steaks in butter, garlic and rosemary ensures a mouthwatering golden brown crust to the outside of the steak.

Why opt for T-bone?

Owing to their large size, and as they contain meat from two of the most prized cuts of beef (the short loin and the tenderloin), T-bone steaks are considered one of the highest quality steaks.

What you need for a sizzling steak night

The more marbling the steaks have, the more tender they will be;

Use a high quality butter; and

Use fresh garlic and rosemary which will infuse the T-bone steaks with an amazing flavour. You can substitute with dried, but it won’t taste the same.

How to make the perfect T-bone steak

Allow your steaks to come close to room temperature as this will ensure even cooking and the best results. After they have reached room temperature, pat your T-bone steaks dry, rub with a good-quality olive oil before covering in salt and pepper on both sides.

Take care to get the pan as hot as possible without burning the butter.

Sear the steaks for just a couple minutes to form a golden brown crust. Continually move the butter around and spoon it over the top of the steaks.

Flip the steaks only once. Add the remaining butter, garlic and rosemary to the top of the T-bone steaks.

Finish cooking to perfection in a preheated oven.

Allow the steaks to rest for about five minutes so that the temperature will continue to rise just a bit.

The heat of cooking pulls the juices in the meat toward the surface. If you slice into it immediately after cooking, the flavourful juices will end up on your plate, not in your steak.

Serve your steaks with some roasted potatoes or chips and a side salad. Enjoy!

Tender T-Bone Just the Way you Love it Meat lover's dream come true: High-quality T-bone makes for a quick and flavourful steak night with no marinating required! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 2 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 Good-quality T-bone steaks

3 tbsp olive oil to rub the steaks

coarse salt and black pepper

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 tsp fresh minced garlic

1 tbsp butter Instructions Let the steaks sit at room temperature for about 30-60 minutes before cooking.

Preheat the oven to 220°C / 428°F. Pat dry the steaks with a paper towel before rubbing them with oil. Season with salt and pepper on both sides and set aside.

Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add butter to the hot skillet. Add the steak when it begins to smoke.

Sear the steak for about two minutes. Flip and sear another two minutes.

Add the minced garlic, more butter and fresh rosemary before transferring the steak to the preheated oven.

Cook until the steaks are the way you like them.

Transfer steaks to a plate or cutting board and let it rest for at least five minutes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

