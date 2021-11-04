Boris Johnson has watered down controversial plans to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and review a senior Tory’s alleged breach of lobbying rules after widespread outrage.

Here is just one of many people who were furious the government voted this through.

Femi tweeted: “If a desperately hungry person steals fruit from Morrisons, the law brands them a criminal and they go to jail. If a Tory MP takes an £80K salary from the tax payer, but instead serves the wishes of businesses paying him £112K, the law gets changed to protect him. #OwenPaterson“

If a Tory MP takes an £80K salary from the tax payer, but instead serves the wishes of businesses paying him £112K, the law gets changed to protect him.#OwenPaterson — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 4, 2021

It seems even the Tories have seen how dodgy this move was and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would seek “cross-party” changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties refused to take part in a “corrupt committee”.

And he suggested any changes may not “apply retrospectively” after the Government came under intense criticism for blocking Owen Paterson’s immediate suspension.

Mr Rees-Mogg’s announcement to MPs came as an ethics adviser to the Prime Minister described Wednesday’s votes as a “very serious and damaging moment for Parliament”.

As this mega u-turn was evolving at Westminster a viral video was doing the rounds again. Comedy duo Larry & Paul tweeted: “PLEASE: dig deep and help British MPs like #OwenPaterson bolster their pitiful £81,000 salary.”

Please have a watch and spare a thought for those poor MPs battling along on over £80k a year (plus expenses!)

💰PLEASE: dig deep and help British MPs like #OwenPaterson bolster their pitiful £81,000 salary. pic.twitter.com/bLad5j9toB — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) November 4, 2021

