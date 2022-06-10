Rory Stewart has slammed the PM during BBC’s Question Time.

Stewart was challenged by GB News presenter Tom Harwood about the “mythical centre of British politics”, and presented with the suggestion “this has been a very, very centrist government”.

Stewart replied: “Not at all. I think the centre of British politics is about integrity. And in the end, the single thing that compromises everything he does is the lack of trust, the lack of integrity.”

Bizarre version of Berlusconi’s Italy

“He lurches sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left. But always in the direction of his own self interest.

“Politics is becoming really dismal. Very, very sadly, the opposition is much, much better at criticising than producing any positive policies of its own. I think there is a huge, vacant hole in the centre of British politics for practical, sensible politics and instead, we are going into some kind of bizarre version of Berlusconi’s Italy.

“And the reason you cannot govern is that every week there is going to be another scandal, another by-election, another parliamentary committee and every week we are going to have this list of ‘mays’. He may do something on housing, he may do something on tax, rehash another press release to try to get him through the week.

“Let’s get rid of Boris and when we do, let’s make a better British politics.”

Watch

It was all worth it for Tom’s expression at the end of the clip…👇 https://t.co/S21rg6UjBS — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 9, 2022

The fight to keep Boris Johnson in office leaves no space for proper strategy or policy.

All the policies that appear from the PM from now on will be rushed, rehashed desperate attempts to prolong his survival by another few months.

The UK cannot be governed in this way. https://t.co/g6MmPjbVbP — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 9, 2022

Reaction

1.

Is Rory Stewart still a Conservative? He strikes me as too intelligent and decent a person to align himself with a party in which few have the capacity for deep thought, a sense of duty or care for others. — George Minister (@juddmin) June 9, 2022

2.

I am by no means right wing. I can’t see any future in which I would vote conservative. But in fairness to Rory Stewart, he’s a genuine conservative. Not like the charlatans in the Conservative party now. Would I vote for him? No. I wouldn’t. But I’d understand why others would. — John (@John71381259) June 9, 2022

3.

Rory is far too intelligent and humane to remain in the conservative party.

I am a labour voter but would support Rory . — Susan Harrison (@mummysueman) June 10, 2022

4.

Like Rory as a person and speaks a lot of sense. Voting record gets critisied a lot, though. — Kane Fulton (@KaneFulton) June 10, 2022

5.

I rather like the fact that Rory Stewart has tweeted to say this himself https://t.co/GzU6wT5As8 — Chris Coates (@MulberryCoates) June 10, 2022

