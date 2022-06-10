Boris Johnson has until the autumn to set out a clear Conservative vision for the future or face being ousted by his own MPs, his former Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has warned.

It comes as a Labour MP has taken down the Tories in under two mins during last night’s BBC Question Time.

Despite having survived a bruising vote of confidence on Monday, Lord Frost said the Prime Minister could not afford to ignore the “depth of opposition” he faces within his own party.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said the biggest problem now facing the Government was not the issue of lockdown parties in Downing Street, but that voters did not understand what it was trying to do.

Wes Streeting

Labour MP Wes Streeting slammed Boris Johnson as he featured on the panel show.

His comments came just days after 41 per cent of Johnson’s Tory colleagues declared no confidence in their leader.

Streeting said: “I don’t know what people are expecting to change. This is who Boris Johnson is. This is who he has always been and he will never change.

“And the reason why he’s able to stay on, despite losing the confidence of 40 per cent of his MPs, is because the majority of the Conservative Party’s MPs are willing to tolerate the intolerable and to defend the indefensible, and to look the other way, even as Boris Johnson bulldozes through the very basic standards of public life that every politician should abide by and every politician should be held accountable to.”

Watch

“The majority of the Conservative Party's MPs are willing to tolerate the intolerable and to defend the indefensible”



Labour’s @wesstreeting discusses Monday’s confidence vote and the Conservatives’ track record in government. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Th2ZhIRXg1 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 9, 2022

Reactions

1.

Wes Streeting – passionate, believable, articulate and dynamic. Everything Boris Johnson will never be.#bbcqt — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 9, 2022

2.

Absolutely electric from @wesstreeting – this sort of thing will cut through pic.twitter.com/0bytszHi4V — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 10, 2022

3.

Haven’t watched @bbcquestiontime for months but this evening it was very serious – impressive questions and comments from audience members and @wesstreeting was absolutely stunning. — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 9, 2022

4.

Brilliantly succinct and on point. You nailed it @wesstreeting https://t.co/8yZ3DKCtSS — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 10, 2022

5.

This is quite a performance from @wesstreeting. Hard hitting and crucially, every word he spoke was the truth.



The audience are engaged and you can see that his words are landing.



If Labour are to win the next General Election we need more of this!



pic.twitter.com/kloXv3fqQg — Daniel Lee-Phakoe (@DanLP86) June 9, 2022

