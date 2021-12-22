Funnyman Ricky Gervais has slammed the Conservative government for breaking Covid rules while people were unable to visit family members in hospital or attend funerals.

Taking to Twitter livestream he didn’t hold back, he said: “Do you know what the worst thing is? Apart from the pandemic and the devastation and the deaths and the strain on the health service and people losing their livelihoods.

“The worst thing is the f****ing c**** in charge do what they want.

Eton

“I see all these people saying all the parties they were having, and people saying that was the day I couldn’t see my mum in hospital, or I couldn’t go to my dad’s funeral.

“Because the posh, privileged people in charge were acting like f***ing Charlie Sheen. I mean really f***ing rubbing salt in the wound. I don’t get political, but they are all s***.”

He didn’t stop there: “When are we going to stop taking ‘went to Eton’ as a qualification to run the country? I mean f***ing hell.

“So that’s why I’m doing this as well, because I’ve noticed all around there’s a lot of annoyance and frustration. Totally justified as well.”

