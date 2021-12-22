So-called cancel culture is putting society on the “cusp of wiping out comedy”, Dame Maureen Lipman has said.

The actress, who has had a varied career on stage, screen and television spanning more than five decades, said a “revolution” is taking place.

Cancel culture can see people withdraw support for public figures who have done or said something that is deemed to not be socially acceptable – a climate that could prove tricky for comedians.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Dame Maureen said: “I think it’s a revolution, I think it’s in the balance whether we’re ever going to be funny again.

Church

“It’s a bit like laughter in church, something has to be forbidden to make you really laugh, to make you belly laugh – it’s when you shouldn’t be laughing and so, therefore, all the things that are being cancelled out are, I’m afraid, the things that have always made people laugh.

“This cancel culture, this punishment, it’s everywhere, you know, an eye for an eye – you said that therefore you must never work again.

“We’re on the cusp of wiping out comedy.”

The 75-year-old has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on ITV soap Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002.

Reactions

Well not everyone seemed to agree with Lipman’s thoughts on the comedy scene, as you can see…

1.

She protested outside and then inside the BAC screaming that a play I directed should be canceled. A play by her own admission she had never read, hadn't seen and didn't know the content of. pic.twitter.com/LuY9lOHL85 — Zoe Lafferty (@zoe_lafferty) December 22, 2021

2.

Yes, it's not as though there is a history of popular but problematic shows being 'cancelled' before the current day.



That's why we all enjoy regular re-runs of It Ain't Half Hot Mum, The Black and White Minstrel Show, Mind Your Language, Love Thy Neighbour and Curry and Chips. https://t.co/CADLS063V3 — Johnny Lounger (@NojTheCynic) December 22, 2021

3.

Everyone who says this shit should have to do a gig to a live audience where they say everything they think they can’t say & see how actually everyone finds them really fucking boring. https://t.co/sJx8N7teAd — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 22, 2021

4.

Found the original, glad it's still up. Credit the artist peepshttps://t.co/SV5kfL3ydW — Jez Kemp 🏳️‍🌈✊🏿🦄🦖💖 (@jezkemp) December 22, 2021

5.

Maureen Lipman is clearly unaware quite how shit right wing comedians are. Somebody should send her some tickets to see Lee Hurst, which is cheap because they are usually free. — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) December 22, 2021

6.

Here’s #MaureenLipman talking about being cancelled. She was also talking about being cancelled on ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ & #r4today She may talk about being cancelled on Channel 4 #C4Gogglebox later. https://t.co/dE7F9RpHga — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 22, 2021

7.

Maureen Lipman, famous for doing a few ads several decades ago, now publicly aligns herself with Bernard Manning and Jim Davison.



So that’s nice. — Helen the Zen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙 (@helenmallam) December 22, 2021

8.

The freedom of speech thing seems so often to resolve into ‘freedom to say horrid things about those with less power than me, without consequences.’



Maureen Lipman: Cancel culture could wipe out comedy https://t.co/0WGN8Gro6S — Dr Rachel Mann (@RevRachelMann) December 22, 2021

9.

So Maureen Lipman…who wanted to cancel Corbyn and used to announce the cancellation of her Labour Party membership every week

….accusing it of racism in articles in the er Sun and Daily Mail…now wants to cancel cancel culture?



Oh the irony — Coolagorna (@trueclausefour) December 22, 2021

10.

I see I've gotta break out the Pratchett quote again. pic.twitter.com/5qpMJ5DZBp — Gullible Gull (@GullibleGull) December 22, 2021

11.

Wasn't NIsh Kumar's show cancelled by the new BBC bloke for being too left wing, or do we not mean that kind of cancellation ….? — Monsignor it's all Corbyn's fault. (@ItCorbyn) December 22, 2021

Related: Farage anti-cancel culture conference gets cancelled