Another day, another Madeley mishap. No surprises there.

This time it was over comments regarding Angela Rayner.

During today’s Good Morning Britain, Madeley sat down with the Labour leader Starmer to ask him to respond to reports he was “sidelining” shadow chancellor Angela Rayner after she referred to Conservatives as “Tory scum”.

The Labour leader denied the claims, saying that they were “not true”.

“So she’s still your best girl, is she?” the presenter then asked, with the Labour responding that her absence from politics had been due to a personal bereavement rather than being sidelinded by Labour.

“Anyone defending Richard Madeley’s use of ‘best girl’ about Angela Rayner… Do you think there’s a penguin’s chance in hell he would have said ‘best boy’ and not something like ‘best man’ or ‘top guy’ if the deputy leader had been male?” tweeted activist Femi Oluwole.

Watch

Do you think there's a penguin's chance in hell he would have said 'best boy' and not something like 'best man' or 'top guy' if the deputy leader had been male? pic.twitter.com/hmBlUFjmFn — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 25, 2021

Reactions

1.

If you think that’s bad wait until you hear Richard Madeley talk about anything ever https://t.co/uRQqhaFvaM — Christopher Donovan (@Donovan_Writes) October 25, 2021

2.

Everyday Sexism https://t.co/DgHmBq0I24 — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈💙🚀 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) October 25, 2021

3.

I'm delighted to say I'm not in the Madeley fan club. In fact the smarmy git makes my skin crawl. Surely GMB can find a presenter who doesn't get up peoples hooters? — Geoff Brewer @RenewParty #FBPE #FBR #FBNHS (@GeoffBrewer) October 25, 2021

4.

Rayner holds an important political role. It’s completely unprofessional when discussing her political career. This is not being used as a private term of endearment. Madely’s use of it was condescending and patronising. — Carmel Kielty (@CarmelKielty1) October 25, 2021

5.

It’s incredibly condescending and sexist, Also what is this, the 1950s? — Mark (@markwh2001) October 25, 2021

6.

BEST GIRL? She’s the Deputy Leader. And that’s what Keir Starmer should have pointed out. — Jennefer Brissenden (@Jennybriss) October 25, 2021

7.

Did Richard Madeley really just ask @KeirStarmer if @AngelaRayner was his "best girl"?@GMB — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 25, 2021

8.

Richard Madeley asking Keir Starmer if Angela Rayner is his “best girl”… this isn’t Grease 3 – Cruel Rider, you absolute poundshop Partridge @richardm56 — Sausage Lover (@Nigellas_Knicks) October 25, 2021

