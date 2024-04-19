The UK government will delay critical health and safety checks for EU imports when post-Brexit border controls begin this month because of the risk of “significant disruption”.

According to reports in the Financial Times, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) admitted that “challenges” within its systems for registering imports of food and animal products could inadvertently trigger unmanageable levels of inspections, overwhelming ports.

The department has therefore decided to ‘switch off’ parts of its risk management system just two weeks before it is due to be rolled out.

A presentation seen by the FT did not make clear for how long border checks would be suspended but indicated that the systems would be “progressively turned on” for different product groups.

The announcement has prompted ridicule on social media and backlash from business groups, with the British Chambers of Commerce calling for “crystal clear communication” from Defra on its plans.

Sarah Murphy dubbed Brexit an “utter farce” while Edwin Hayward said the whole thing was a “shambles”.

Mike Galsworthy, meanwhile, said the government seems to be admitting that Brexit is a “bad” idea and delaying implementing it in full for as long as they possibly can.

